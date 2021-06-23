Cowen Increases Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $100.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

DOMO opened at $78.39 on Wednesday. Domo has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $80.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Domo in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Domo by 113.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

