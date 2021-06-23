Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Crane stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.88. 5,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,030. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.30. Crane has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

