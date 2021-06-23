Cream (CRM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $30,668.91 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.80 or 1.00063505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00029743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.23 or 0.00321957 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.00 or 0.00728833 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00370529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00059312 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.