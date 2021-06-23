Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €56.09 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €58.82 ($69.19).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €57.48 ($67.62) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €52.54. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

