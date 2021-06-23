Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 192,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,266. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 285,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 111,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 147,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

