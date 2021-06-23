Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 688 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,877 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,069,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 515,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 137.7% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,303,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 755,391 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Shares of KMI opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

