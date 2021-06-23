Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on REG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.