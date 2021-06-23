Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

