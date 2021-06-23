Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,174 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 47.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

In other news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HIO opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.