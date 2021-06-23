Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 49.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.97.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $114,570.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,346.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Argus increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.76.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

