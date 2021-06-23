Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 39.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,646,000 after purchasing an additional 49,427 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:BMI opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.53 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.60%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

