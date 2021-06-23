Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1,464.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 90,355 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 182,868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 38,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

AudioCodes stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.