Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $33.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.13, but opened at $31.34. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upped their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after buying an additional 1,381,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,416,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,038 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter valued at $17,718,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,887,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,288,000 after buying an additional 467,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after buying an additional 262,218 shares in the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 3.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.22). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

