CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,290,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122,626 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.0% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 10.94% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $1,010,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Bpifrance SA bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.84 on Wednesday, hitting $131.04. 54,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,189. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $68.85 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

