Critical Analysis: Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) vs. Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma-Bio Serv 8.36% 8.11% 6.03% Montrose Environmental Group -7.06% 17.90% 2.68%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pharma-Bio Serv and Montrose Environmental Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma-Bio Serv 0 0 0 0 N/A Montrose Environmental Group 0 8 7 0 2.47

Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $29.07, indicating a potential downside of 43.83%. Given Montrose Environmental Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Montrose Environmental Group is more favorable than Pharma-Bio Serv.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.1% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Pharma-Bio Serv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharma-Bio Serv and Montrose Environmental Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma-Bio Serv $21.56 million 1.41 $2.05 million $0.09 14.67 Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 4.11 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -11.04

Pharma-Bio Serv has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pharma-Bio Serv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Montrose Environmental Group beats Pharma-Bio Serv on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil. The company's technical consulting services comprise regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support. Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

