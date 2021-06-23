Critical Analysis: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) versus QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and QNB’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $348.61 million 5.51 $77.76 million $1.65 21.05 QNB $51.19 million 2.57 $12.08 million N/A N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than QNB.

Dividends

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 31.84% 10.78% 1.42% QNB 29.84% 12.86% 1.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of QNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of QNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and QNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 0 2 0 3.00 QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.17%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than QNB.

Volatility and Risk

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats QNB on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest demand deposits, money market and savings accounts, customer sweep accounts, and time certificates of deposit; construction and land development loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal or family purposes. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 51 traditional branches and commercial banking centers. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of January 26, 2021, the company twelve full-service community banking offices in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

