Critical Contrast: TFI International (NYSE:TFII) & Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI)

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) and Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get TFI International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TFI International and Patriot Transportation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 2 11 0 2.85 Patriot Transportation 0 0 0 0 N/A

TFI International currently has a consensus target price of $94.23, indicating a potential upside of 2.55%. Given TFI International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than Patriot Transportation.

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and Patriot Transportation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 7.15% 19.30% 8.52% Patriot Transportation 1.72% 0.86% 0.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Patriot Transportation shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Patriot Transportation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TFI International and Patriot Transportation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $3.78 billion 2.26 $275.67 million $3.30 27.85 Patriot Transportation $88.71 million 0.44 $260,000.00 N/A N/A

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot Transportation.

Volatility and Risk

TFI International has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot Transportation has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TFI International beats Patriot Transportation on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank container, and dedicated services, as well as TL brokerage services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,867 tractors, 25,520 trailers, and 9,926 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc., through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc., transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals. Its petroleum clients include convenience stores and hypermarket accounts, fuel wholesalers, and oil companies; and dry bulk and chemical customers comprise industrial companies, such as cement and concrete accounts, as well as product distribution companies. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 320 company tractors, 18 owner operators, and 444 trailers from its 18 terminals and 6 satellite locations in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee. Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.