CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of CrowdStrike worth $241,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,213.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $252.52. The company had a trading volume of 115,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $257.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of -350.89 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

