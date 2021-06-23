Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.38 or 0.01472891 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

