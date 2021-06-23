CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Tops $1.08

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $16,235.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.02 or 0.00603046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00039958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077493 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

