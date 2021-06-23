CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 152 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 18,307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after acquiring an additional 82,895 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 157,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10,308.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

In other Globe Life news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary L. Coleman sold 24,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $2,534,160.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,506,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.26. The stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,486. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.