CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 191 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

NYSE FMC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $114.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,888. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.