CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $88,000 Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,344. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

