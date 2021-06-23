CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 42.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.53. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,058. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.22 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.85.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

