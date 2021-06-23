CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 43.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 84.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of STE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.94. 499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,358. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.21.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

