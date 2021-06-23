CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

CureVac stock opened at $58.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CureVac has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $151.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CureVac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CureVac by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CureVac by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

