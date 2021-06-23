Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.27

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.27 and last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 6226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cutera by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period.

Cutera Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

