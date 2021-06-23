Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) shot up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.76. 517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

