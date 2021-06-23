DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.56

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and traded as high as $20.74. DarioHealth shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 234,047 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRIO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.32.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 370.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.88%. Equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.