Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Aviation SA (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUAVF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Aviation in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUAVF remained flat at $$1,230.00 during midday trading on Friday. Dassault Aviation has a 12 month low of $830.17 and a 12 month high of $1,275.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,183.13.

Dassault Aviation SA engages in the aeronautical business in France, and internationally. The company designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems. It offers Rafale, a twin-jet fighter aircraft to operate an aircraft carrier and a shore base; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions; and Mirage 2000 aircraft, as well as medium altitude long endurance remotely piloted aircraft systems.

