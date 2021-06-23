Databroker Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.25 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Databroker has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $1,042.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00610150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00040321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00077972 BTC.

About Databroker

DTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,215,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.