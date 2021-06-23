Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) Declares $0.10 Annual Dividend

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

DTTLY remained flat at $$4.20 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of -0.21. Datatec has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $4.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20.

About Datatec

Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services.

