Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.10

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DTTLY remained flat at $$4.20 during trading on Wednesday. Datatec has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $445.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of -0.21.
About Datatec
