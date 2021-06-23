Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 2,900 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $78,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,619 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $151,713.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

MSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Datto by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Datto by 24.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

