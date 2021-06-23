DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Stock Price Up 5.8%

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) was up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.72 and last traded at $30.57. Approximately 7,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 916,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DCP Midstream by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.