Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $24.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Delek US from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.31.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 34.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,558,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 910,469 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,120,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,080,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $36,807,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,378,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 311,745 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 93,906 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

