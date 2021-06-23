Deutsche Wohnen’s (DWHHF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DWHHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of DWHHF stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $61.60. 42,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.31. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

