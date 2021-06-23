dForce Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.70 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. dForce has a total market cap of $15.84 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One dForce coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00054301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00020711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.25 or 0.00614258 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00040324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00077894 BTC.

dForce Profile

dForce is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

