DG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOREU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,674,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,017,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,232,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,310,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,478,000.

OTCMKTS FOREU remained flat at $$10.35 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

