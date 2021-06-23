DG Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,219,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth $2,488,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000.

Shares of GLBLU stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. 1,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,720. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

