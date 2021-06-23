DG Capital Management LLC Has $12.38 Million Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

DG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for about 3.0% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

CZR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.49. 63,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,618. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

