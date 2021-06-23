DG Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $482,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $599,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $964,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,472,000.

NASDAQ:SWET traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 118,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,968. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

