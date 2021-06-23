DG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)

DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $11,979,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,032,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $998,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $932,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $580,000. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RSVA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,439. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.89.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

