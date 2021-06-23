DG Capital Management LLC Takes $498,000 Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boundary Creek Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Shares of PLMIU remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,758. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

