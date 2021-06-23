DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.63

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 11613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

DHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. DHT had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. As a group, analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter worth $72,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

