DIA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.41 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00003406 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DIA has traded down 29% against the dollar. DIA has a total market capitalization of $48.27 million and $11.41 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00054816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.53 or 0.00635826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00040936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00079511 BTC.

DIA (DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

