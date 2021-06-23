Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $13.03 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.37.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 741,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 172,916 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

