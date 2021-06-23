Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $10.72 on Wednesday, hitting $179.05. 301,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,711. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.98%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,010. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dillard’s by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after buying an additional 455,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,843,000 after acquiring an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 83,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $6,251,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

