Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Plans GBX 0.90 Dividend

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:DIVI opened at GBX 117.29 ($1.53) on Wednesday. Diverse Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121 ($1.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.85.
Diverse Income Trust Company Profile
