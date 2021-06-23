DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DMC Global Inc. is a technology company. Its operating sector consists of industrial infrastructure and oilfield products and services. Industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business is a manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment. Oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. DMC Global Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

BOOM stock opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.13. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. DMC Global’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

